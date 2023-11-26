5 Bulgarian levs to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BGN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
21.91 gtq

1.00000 BGN = 4.38297 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.38297 GTQ
5 BGN21.91485 GTQ
10 BGN43.82970 GTQ
20 BGN87.65940 GTQ
50 BGN219.14850 GTQ
100 BGN438.29700 GTQ
250 BGN1095.74250 GTQ
500 BGN2191.48500 GTQ
1000 BGN4382.97000 GTQ
2000 BGN8765.94000 GTQ
5000 BGN21914.85000 GTQ
10000 BGN43829.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.22816 BGN
5 GTQ1.14078 BGN
10 GTQ2.28156 BGN
20 GTQ4.56312 BGN
50 GTQ11.40780 BGN
100 GTQ22.81560 BGN
250 GTQ57.03900 BGN
500 GTQ114.07800 BGN
1000 GTQ228.15600 BGN
2000 GTQ456.31200 BGN
5000 GTQ1140.78000 BGN
10000 GTQ2281.56000 BGN