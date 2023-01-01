1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Hong Kong dollars

Convert GTQ to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
996.52 hkd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.99652 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:0 UTC
GTQ to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GTQ0.99652 HKD
5 GTQ4.98259 HKD
10 GTQ9.96519 HKD
20 GTQ19.93038 HKD
50 GTQ49.82595 HKD
100 GTQ99.65190 HKD
250 GTQ249.12975 HKD
500 GTQ498.25950 HKD
1000 GTQ996.51900 HKD
2000 GTQ1993.03800 HKD
5000 GTQ4982.59500 HKD
10000 GTQ9965.19000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
100 HKD100.34900 GTQ
200 HKD200.69800 GTQ
300 HKD301.04700 GTQ
500 HKD501.74500 GTQ
1000 HKD1003.49000 GTQ
2000 HKD2006.98000 GTQ
2500 HKD2508.72500 GTQ
3000 HKD3010.47000 GTQ
4000 HKD4013.96000 GTQ
5000 HKD5017.45000 GTQ
10000 HKD10034.90000 GTQ
20000 HKD20069.80000 GTQ