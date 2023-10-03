1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert HKD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
1,003.29 gtq

1.00000 HKD = 1.00329 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 GTQ
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047887.17331.434021.659750.965718.5784
1GBP1.1536711.2089100.5761.65451.914941.114121.4349
1USD0.95440.827198183.19651.36861.584030.921517.7309
1INR0.01147140.009942710.012019710.01645020.01903970.01107620.213121

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
100 HKD100.32900 GTQ
200 HKD200.65800 GTQ
300 HKD300.98700 GTQ
500 HKD501.64500 GTQ
1000 HKD1003.29000 GTQ
2000 HKD2006.58000 GTQ
2500 HKD2508.22500 GTQ
3000 HKD3009.87000 GTQ
4000 HKD4013.16000 GTQ
5000 HKD5016.45000 GTQ
10000 HKD10032.90000 GTQ
20000 HKD20065.80000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GTQ0.99672 HKD
5 GTQ4.98362 HKD
10 GTQ9.96723 HKD
20 GTQ19.93446 HKD
50 GTQ49.83615 HKD
100 GTQ99.67230 HKD
250 GTQ249.18075 HKD
500 GTQ498.36150 HKD
1000 GTQ996.72300 HKD
2000 GTQ1993.44600 HKD
5000 GTQ4983.61500 HKD
10000 GTQ9967.23000 HKD