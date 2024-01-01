Brazilian reais to Serbian dinars today

Convert BRL to RSD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = РСД19.14 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
BRL to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RSD
1 BRL to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.200919.5378
Low18.400818.4008
Average18.941119.0286
Change0.61%1.65%
1 BRL to RSD stats

The performance of BRL to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.2009 and a 30 day low of 18.4008. This means the 30 day average was 18.9411. The change for BRL to RSD was 0.61.

The performance of BRL to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5378 and a 90 day low of 18.4008. This means the 90 day average was 19.0286. The change for BRL to RSD was 1.65.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Serbian Dinar
1 BRL19.13690 RSD
5 BRL95.68450 RSD
10 BRL191.36900 RSD
20 BRL382.73800 RSD
50 BRL956.84500 RSD
100 BRL1,913.69000 RSD
250 BRL4,784.22500 RSD
500 BRL9,568.45000 RSD
1000 BRL19,136.90000 RSD
2000 BRL38,273.80000 RSD
5000 BRL95,684.50000 RSD
10000 BRL191,369.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 RSD0.05226 BRL
5 RSD0.26128 BRL
10 RSD0.52255 BRL
20 RSD1.04510 BRL
50 RSD2.61276 BRL
100 RSD5.22552 BRL
250 RSD13.06380 BRL
500 RSD26.12760 BRL
1000 RSD52.25520 BRL
2000 RSD104.51040 BRL
5000 RSD261.27600 BRL
10000 RSD522.55200 BRL