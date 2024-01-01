Turkish liras to Serbian dinars today

Convert TRY to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,196.46 rsd

TL1.000 TRY = РСД3.196 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.28533.3659
Low3.18783.1878
Average3.24283.3038
Change-1.67%-4.73%
View full history

1 TRY to RSD stats

The performance of TRY to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2853 and a 30 day low of 3.1878. This means the 30 day average was 3.2428. The change for TRY to RSD was -1.67.

The performance of TRY to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3659 and a 90 day low of 3.1878. This means the 90 day average was 3.3038. The change for TRY to RSD was -4.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9160.784278.983.9541.3743.67349.254
1 EUR1.09110.855304.37891.6231.4994.00953.754
1 GBP1.2761.1691355.835107.1121.7534.68662.841
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3010.0050.0130.177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Serbian Dinar
1 TRY3.19646 RSD
5 TRY15.98230 RSD
10 TRY31.96460 RSD
20 TRY63.92920 RSD
50 TRY159.82300 RSD
100 TRY319.64600 RSD
250 TRY799.11500 RSD
500 TRY1,598.23000 RSD
1000 TRY3,196.46000 RSD
2000 TRY6,392.92000 RSD
5000 TRY15,982.30000 RSD
10000 TRY31,964.60000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 RSD0.31285 TRY
5 RSD1.56423 TRY
10 RSD3.12846 TRY
20 RSD6.25692 TRY
50 RSD15.64230 TRY
100 RSD31.28460 TRY
250 RSD78.21150 TRY
500 RSD156.42300 TRY
1000 RSD312.84600 TRY
2000 RSD625.69200 TRY
5000 RSD1,564.23000 TRY
10000 RSD3,128.46000 TRY