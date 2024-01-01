Chinese yuan rmb to Serbian dinars today

Convert CNY to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
14,956.80 rsd

¥1.000 CNY = РСД14.96 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.974315.0946
Low14.740914.7409
Average14.852714.9388
Change0.39%-0.47%
1 CNY to RSD stats

The performance of CNY to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9743 and a 30 day low of 14.7409. This means the 30 day average was 14.8527. The change for CNY to RSD was 0.39.

The performance of CNY to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0946 and a 90 day low of 14.7409. This means the 90 day average was 14.9388. The change for CNY to RSD was -0.47.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Serbian Dinar
1 CNY14.95680 RSD
5 CNY74.78400 RSD
10 CNY149.56800 RSD
20 CNY299.13600 RSD
50 CNY747.84000 RSD
100 CNY1,495.68000 RSD
250 CNY3,739.20000 RSD
500 CNY7,478.40000 RSD
1000 CNY14,956.80000 RSD
2000 CNY29,913.60000 RSD
5000 CNY74,784.00000 RSD
10000 CNY149,568.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RSD0.06686 CNY
5 RSD0.33430 CNY
10 RSD0.66859 CNY
20 RSD1.33718 CNY
50 RSD3.34296 CNY
100 RSD6.68592 CNY
250 RSD16.71480 CNY
500 RSD33.42960 CNY
1000 RSD66.85920 CNY
2000 RSD133.71840 CNY
5000 RSD334.29600 CNY
10000 RSD668.59200 CNY