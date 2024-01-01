100 Serbian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert RSD to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 rsd
6.62 cny

1.00000 RSD = 0.06616 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9282517.04870.79421818.95371.350351.3458582.9606
1 EUR1.07725118.36570.85558520.41791.454661.4498289.3693
1 MXN0.05865550.054449310.04658531.111740.07920550.07894154.8661
1 GBP1.25911.1687921.466123.86461.700231.69456104.456

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RSD0.06616 CNY
5 RSD0.33080 CNY
10 RSD0.66159 CNY
20 RSD1.32319 CNY
50 RSD3.30797 CNY
100 RSD6.61595 CNY
250 RSD16.53987 CNY
500 RSD33.07975 CNY
1000 RSD66.15950 CNY
2000 RSD132.31900 CNY
5000 RSD330.79750 CNY
10000 RSD661.59500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Serbian Dinar
1 CNY15.11500 RSD
5 CNY75.57500 RSD
10 CNY151.15000 RSD
20 CNY302.30000 RSD
50 CNY755.75000 RSD
100 CNY1511.50000 RSD
250 CNY3778.75000 RSD
500 CNY7557.50000 RSD
1000 CNY15115.00000 RSD
2000 CNY30230.00000 RSD
5000 CNY75575.00000 RSD
10000 CNY151150.00000 RSD