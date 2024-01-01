Malaysian ringgits to Serbian dinars today

Convert MYR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
23,871.80 rsd

RM1.000 MYR = РСД23.87 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.871823.8718
Low22.945822.8907
Average23.137423.0754
Change4.04%4.03%
1 MYR to RSD stats

The performance of MYR to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.8718 and a 30 day low of 22.9458. This means the 30 day average was 23.1374. The change for MYR to RSD was 4.04.

The performance of MYR to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.8718 and a 90 day low of 22.8907. This means the 90 day average was 23.0754. The change for MYR to RSD was 4.03.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Serbian Dinar
1 MYR23.87180 RSD
5 MYR119.35900 RSD
10 MYR238.71800 RSD
20 MYR477.43600 RSD
50 MYR1,193.59000 RSD
100 MYR2,387.18000 RSD
250 MYR5,967.95000 RSD
500 MYR11,935.90000 RSD
1000 MYR23,871.80000 RSD
2000 MYR47,743.60000 RSD
5000 MYR119,359.00000 RSD
10000 MYR238,718.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RSD0.04189 MYR
5 RSD0.20945 MYR
10 RSD0.41890 MYR
20 RSD0.83781 MYR
50 RSD2.09453 MYR
100 RSD4.18905 MYR
250 RSD10.47262 MYR
500 RSD20.94525 MYR
1000 RSD41.89050 MYR
2000 RSD83.78100 MYR
5000 RSD209.45250 MYR
10000 RSD418.90500 MYR