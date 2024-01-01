Hong Kong dollars to Serbian dinars today

Convert HKD to RSD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = РСД14.22 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 HKD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.277214.2772
Low13.772213.4126
Average14.016413.7386
Change2.17%5.33%
View full history

1 HKD to RSD stats

The performance of HKD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2772 and a 30 day low of 13.7722. This means the 30 day average was 14.0164. The change for HKD to RSD was 2.17.

The performance of HKD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2772 and a 90 day low of 13.4126. This means the 90 day average was 13.7386. The change for HKD to RSD was 5.33.

Track market ratesView HKD to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.091
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Serbian Dinar
100 HKD1,422.32000 RSD
200 HKD2,844.64000 RSD
300 HKD4,266.96000 RSD
500 HKD7,111.60000 RSD
1000 HKD14,223.20000 RSD
2000 HKD28,446.40000 RSD
2500 HKD35,558.00000 RSD
3000 HKD42,669.60000 RSD
4000 HKD56,892.80000 RSD
5000 HKD71,116.00000 RSD
10000 HKD142,232.00000 RSD
20000 HKD284,464.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RSD0.07031 HKD
5 RSD0.35154 HKD
10 RSD0.70308 HKD
20 RSD1.40616 HKD
50 RSD3.51539 HKD
100 RSD7.03078 HKD
250 RSD17.57695 HKD
500 RSD35.15390 HKD
1000 RSD70.30780 HKD
2000 RSD140.61560 HKD
5000 RSD351.53900 HKD
10000 RSD703.07800 HKD