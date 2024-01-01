50 Serbian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RSD to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 rsd
2.20 myr

1.00000 RSD = 0.04408 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855461.076989.34361.454731.648270.9510918.3488
1 GBP1.1689611.25885104.4391.700521.926761.1117921.4489
1 USD0.92860.794376182.96371.350851.530570.8831517.0385
1 INR0.01119270.009574980.012053510.01628240.01844870.0106450.205373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RSD0.04408 MYR
5 RSD0.22038 MYR
10 RSD0.44076 MYR
20 RSD0.88152 MYR
50 RSD2.20380 MYR
100 RSD4.40760 MYR
250 RSD11.01900 MYR
500 RSD22.03800 MYR
1000 RSD44.07600 MYR
2000 RSD88.15200 MYR
5000 RSD220.38000 MYR
10000 RSD440.76000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Serbian Dinar
1 MYR22.68810 RSD
5 MYR113.44050 RSD
10 MYR226.88100 RSD
20 MYR453.76200 RSD
50 MYR1134.40500 RSD
100 MYR2268.81000 RSD
250 MYR5672.02500 RSD
500 MYR11344.05000 RSD
1000 MYR22688.10000 RSD
2000 MYR45376.20000 RSD
5000 MYR113440.50000 RSD
10000 MYR226881.00000 RSD