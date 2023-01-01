Chinese yuan rmb to Serbian dinars today

Convert CNY to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
14,922.60 rsd

1.00000 CNY = 14.92260 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801251.376150.920550.8047971.5438183.2121.3468
1 HKD0.12818510.1764010.1180010.1031630.19789210.66650.172639
1 CAD0.7266655.668910.6689360.5848171.1218360.46720.978672
1 EUR1.08638.47451.4949110.874151.6770490.39321.46303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Serbian Dinar
1 CNY14.92260 RSD
5 CNY74.61300 RSD
10 CNY149.22600 RSD
20 CNY298.45200 RSD
50 CNY746.13000 RSD
100 CNY1492.26000 RSD
250 CNY3730.65000 RSD
500 CNY7461.30000 RSD
1000 CNY14922.60000 RSD
2000 CNY29845.20000 RSD
5000 CNY74613.00000 RSD
10000 CNY149226.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RSD0.06701 CNY
5 RSD0.33506 CNY
10 RSD0.67012 CNY
20 RSD1.34025 CNY
50 RSD3.35062 CNY
100 RSD6.70124 CNY
250 RSD16.75310 CNY
500 RSD33.50620 CNY
1000 RSD67.01240 CNY
2000 RSD134.02480 CNY
5000 RSD335.06200 CNY
10000 RSD670.12400 CNY