250 rsd
16.74 cny

1.00000 RSD = 0.06695 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RSD0.06695 CNY
5 RSD0.33475 CNY
10 RSD0.66950 CNY
20 RSD1.33900 CNY
50 RSD3.34750 CNY
100 RSD6.69500 CNY
250 RSD16.73750 CNY
500 RSD33.47500 CNY
1000 RSD66.95000 CNY
2000 RSD133.90000 CNY
5000 RSD334.75000 CNY
10000 RSD669.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Serbian Dinar
1 CNY14.93650 RSD
5 CNY74.68250 RSD
10 CNY149.36500 RSD
20 CNY298.73000 RSD
50 CNY746.82500 RSD
100 CNY1493.65000 RSD
250 CNY3734.12500 RSD
500 CNY7468.25000 RSD
1000 CNY14936.50000 RSD
2000 CNY29873.00000 RSD
5000 CNY74682.50000 RSD
10000 CNY149365.00000 RSD