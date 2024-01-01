Polish zloty to Serbian dinars today

Convert PLN to RSD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = РСД26.95 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 PLN to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.526027.5260
Low26.949026.9490
Average27.228827.2872
Change-2.10%-1.61%
View full history

1 PLN to RSD stats

The performance of PLN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.5260 and a 30 day low of 26.9490. This means the 30 day average was 27.2288. The change for PLN to RSD was -2.10.

The performance of PLN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.5260 and a 90 day low of 26.9490. This means the 90 day average was 27.2872. The change for PLN to RSD was -1.61.

Track market ratesView PLN to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.92560.77029784.07450.865351379.4610.932323.333
1 EUR1.080410.8322290.83410.9348651490.3711.81125.2085
1 GBP1.29821.201611109.1461.123341790.8114.192230.2907
1 INR0.01189420.01100910.0091620810.010292716.40760.1300310.277522

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Serbian Dinar
1 PLN26.94900 RSD
5 PLN134.74500 RSD
10 PLN269.49000 RSD
20 PLN538.98000 RSD
50 PLN1347.45000 RSD
100 PLN2694.90000 RSD
250 PLN6737.25000 RSD
500 PLN13474.50000 RSD
1000 PLN26949.00000 RSD
2000 PLN53898.00000 RSD
5000 PLN134745.00000 RSD
10000 PLN269490.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 RSD0.03711 PLN
5 RSD0.18554 PLN
10 RSD0.37107 PLN
20 RSD0.74214 PLN
50 RSD1.85535 PLN
100 RSD3.71071 PLN
250 RSD9.27677 PLN
500 RSD18.55355 PLN
1000 RSD37.10710 PLN
2000 RSD74.21420 PLN
5000 RSD185.53550 PLN
10000 RSD371.07100 PLN