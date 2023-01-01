Czech korunas to Serbian dinars today

Convert CZK to RSD at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
47870 rsd

1.00000 CZK = 4.78700 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085450.873951402.334.3748590.323931.11710.9644
1 USD0.9212510.8051531291.934.0304583.213328.66750.88845
1 GBP1.144231.24211604.585.00584103.35135.6051.1035
1 KRW0.0007131010.0007740390.00062321710.003119710.06441010.02218970.000687692

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Serbian Dinar
1 CZK4.78700 RSD
5 CZK23.93500 RSD
10 CZK47.87000 RSD
20 CZK95.74000 RSD
50 CZK239.35000 RSD
100 CZK478.70000 RSD
250 CZK1196.75000 RSD
500 CZK2393.50000 RSD
1000 CZK4787.00000 RSD
2000 CZK9574.00000 RSD
5000 CZK23935.00000 RSD
10000 CZK47870.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RSD0.20890 CZK
5 RSD1.04449 CZK
10 RSD2.08899 CZK
20 RSD4.17798 CZK
50 RSD10.44495 CZK
100 RSD20.88990 CZK
250 RSD52.22475 CZK
500 RSD104.44950 CZK
1000 RSD208.89900 CZK
2000 RSD417.79800 CZK
5000 RSD1044.49500 CZK
10000 RSD2088.99000 CZK