5 Serbian dinars to Czech korunas

Convert RSD to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 rsd
1.05 czk

1.00000 RSD = 0.21097 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RSD0.21097 CZK
5 RSD1.05485 CZK
10 RSD2.10971 CZK
20 RSD4.21942 CZK
50 RSD10.54855 CZK
100 RSD21.09710 CZK
250 RSD52.74275 CZK
500 RSD105.48550 CZK
1000 RSD210.97100 CZK
2000 RSD421.94200 CZK
5000 RSD1054.85500 CZK
10000 RSD2109.71000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Serbian Dinar
1 CZK4.73999 RSD
5 CZK23.69995 RSD
10 CZK47.39990 RSD
20 CZK94.79980 RSD
50 CZK236.99950 RSD
100 CZK473.99900 RSD
250 CZK1184.99750 RSD
500 CZK2369.99500 RSD
1000 CZK4739.99000 RSD
2000 CZK9479.98000 RSD
5000 CZK23699.95000 RSD
10000 CZK47399.90000 RSD