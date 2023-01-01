Canadian dollars to Serbian dinars today

Convert CAD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
78347.20 rsd

1.00000 CAD = 78.34720 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.2350.918850.803988287.251.540837.243455.7047
1 INR0.012014210.01103940.009659253.451070.01851180.08702350.669246
1 EUR1.088390.584710.87495312.6141.676897.8829960.6234
1 GBP1.2438103.5281.142921357.2821.916499.0093469.2855

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 CAD78.34720 RSD
5 CAD391.73600 RSD
10 CAD783.47200 RSD
20 CAD1566.94400 RSD
50 CAD3917.36000 RSD
100 CAD7834.72000 RSD
250 CAD19586.80000 RSD
500 CAD39173.60000 RSD
1000 CAD78347.20000 RSD
2000 CAD156694.40000 RSD
5000 CAD391736.00000 RSD
10000 CAD783472.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 RSD0.01276 CAD
5 RSD0.06382 CAD
10 RSD0.12764 CAD
20 RSD0.25527 CAD
50 RSD0.63819 CAD
100 RSD1.27637 CAD
250 RSD3.19093 CAD
500 RSD6.38185 CAD
1000 RSD12.76370 CAD
2000 RSD25.52740 CAD
5000 RSD63.81850 CAD
10000 RSD127.63700 CAD