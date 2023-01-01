20 Turkish liras to Serbian dinars

Convert TRY to RSD at the real exchange rate

20 try
80.91 rsd

1.00000 TRY = 4.04561 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.444051.659580.9634518.8963
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668231.917231.1129821.8299
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37451.579650.9170517.9862
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01650950.01897370.0110150.216037

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Serbian Dinar
1 TRY4.04561 RSD
5 TRY20.22805 RSD
10 TRY40.45610 RSD
20 TRY80.91220 RSD
50 TRY202.28050 RSD
100 TRY404.56100 RSD
250 TRY1011.40250 RSD
500 TRY2022.80500 RSD
1000 TRY4045.61000 RSD
2000 TRY8091.22000 RSD
5000 TRY20228.05000 RSD
10000 TRY40456.10000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 RSD0.24718 TRY
5 RSD1.23591 TRY
10 RSD2.47182 TRY
20 RSD4.94364 TRY
50 RSD12.35910 TRY
100 RSD24.71820 TRY
250 RSD61.79550 TRY
500 RSD123.59100 TRY
1000 RSD247.18200 TRY
2000 RSD494.36400 TRY
5000 RSD1235.91000 TRY
10000 RSD2471.82000 TRY