Swedish kronor to Mexican pesos today

Convert SEK to MXN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Mex$1.842 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
SEK to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 SEK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.89161.9524
Low1.84171.8417
Average1.87111.8916
Change-2.64%-1.87%
1 SEK to MXN stats

The performance of SEK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8916 and a 30 day low of 1.8417. This means the 30 day average was 1.8711. The change for SEK to MXN was -2.64.

The performance of SEK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9524 and a 90 day low of 1.8417. This means the 90 day average was 1.8916. The change for SEK to MXN was -1.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.0711.04484.4491.3964.109
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65189.0891.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.974106.8571.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9440.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mexican Peso
1 SEK1.84173 MXN
5 SEK9.20865 MXN
10 SEK18.41730 MXN
20 SEK36.83460 MXN
50 SEK92.08650 MXN
100 SEK184.17300 MXN
250 SEK460.43250 MXN
500 SEK920.86500 MXN
1000 SEK1,841.73000 MXN
2000 SEK3,683.46000 MXN
5000 SEK9,208.65000 MXN
10000 SEK18,417.30000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 MXN0.54297 SEK
5 MXN2.71483 SEK
10 MXN5.42966 SEK
20 MXN10.85932 SEK
50 MXN27.14830 SEK
100 MXN54.29660 SEK
250 MXN135.74150 SEK
500 MXN271.48300 SEK
1000 MXN542.96600 SEK
2000 MXN1,085.93200 SEK
5000 MXN2,714.83000 SEK
10000 MXN5,429.66000 SEK