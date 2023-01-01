5 Mexican pesos to Swedish kronor

Convert MXN to SEK

5 mxn
3.13 sek

1.00000 MXN = 0.62665 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:20 UTC
MXN to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 MXN0.62665 SEK
5 MXN3.13325 SEK
10 MXN6.26649 SEK
20 MXN12.53298 SEK
50 MXN31.33245 SEK
100 MXN62.66490 SEK
250 MXN156.66225 SEK
500 MXN313.32450 SEK
1000 MXN626.64900 SEK
2000 MXN1253.29800 SEK
5000 MXN3133.24500 SEK
10000 MXN6266.49000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mexican Peso
1 SEK1.59579 MXN
5 SEK7.97895 MXN
10 SEK15.95790 MXN
20 SEK31.91580 MXN
50 SEK79.78950 MXN
100 SEK159.57900 MXN
250 SEK398.94750 MXN
500 SEK797.89500 MXN
1000 SEK1595.79000 MXN
2000 SEK3191.58000 MXN
5000 SEK7978.95000 MXN
10000 SEK15957.90000 MXN