10 thousand Mexican pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert MXN to MVR at the real exchange rate

10000 mxn
8892.57 mvr

1.00000 MXN = 0.88926 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916851.358383.3830.7908260.87231.512174.934
1 EUR1.090711.481590.94580.86250.95131.649335.38151
1 CAD0.7362140.674993161.38780.5822180.64221.113283.63248
1 INR0.01199290.01099560.016289910.009484260.01046140.01813530.0591727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MXN0.88926 MVR
5 MXN4.44628 MVR
10 MXN8.89257 MVR
20 MXN17.78514 MVR
50 MXN44.46285 MVR
100 MXN88.92570 MVR
250 MXN222.31425 MVR
500 MXN444.62850 MVR
1000 MXN889.25700 MVR
2000 MXN1778.51400 MVR
5000 MXN4446.28500 MVR
10000 MXN8892.57000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mexican Peso
1 MVR1.12453 MXN
5 MVR5.62265 MXN
10 MVR11.24530 MXN
20 MVR22.49060 MXN
50 MVR56.22650 MXN
100 MVR112.45300 MXN
250 MVR281.13250 MXN
500 MVR562.26500 MXN
1000 MVR1124.53000 MXN
2000 MVR2249.06000 MXN
5000 MVR5622.65000 MXN
10000 MVR11245.30000 MXN