Swiss francs to Mexican pesos today

Convert CHF to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
18,885.20 mxn

1.000 CHF = 18.89 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0881.3581.532151.5851.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.3011.4761.664164.741.798
1 GBP1.2721.171105.6841.7271.948192.8092.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mexican Peso
1 CHF18.88520 MXN
5 CHF94.42600 MXN
10 CHF188.85200 MXN
20 CHF377.70400 MXN
50 CHF944.26000 MXN
100 CHF1,888.52000 MXN
250 CHF4,721.30000 MXN
500 CHF9,442.60000 MXN
1000 CHF18,885.20000 MXN
2000 CHF37,770.40000 MXN
5000 CHF94,426.00000 MXN
10000 CHF188,852.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 MXN0.05295 CHF
5 MXN0.26476 CHF
10 MXN0.52952 CHF
20 MXN1.05903 CHF
50 MXN2.64758 CHF
100 MXN5.29516 CHF
250 MXN13.23790 CHF
500 MXN26.47580 CHF
1000 MXN52.95160 CHF
2000 MXN105.90320 CHF
5000 MXN264.75800 CHF
10000 MXN529.51600 CHF