10 Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

Convert MXN to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
0.50 chf

1.00000 MXN = 0.05018 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917151.3601583.40750.7928640.876051.519644.9415
1 EUR1.090311.4829790.93920.864450.955251.656865.38772
1 CAD0.7352130.674322161.32230.5829240.6440831.117263.63306
1 INR0.01198930.01099640.016307310.009505910.01050330.01821950.0592453

How to convert Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 MXN0.05018 CHF
5 MXN0.25089 CHF
10 MXN0.50178 CHF
20 MXN1.00356 CHF
50 MXN2.50889 CHF
100 MXN5.01778 CHF
250 MXN12.54445 CHF
500 MXN25.08890 CHF
1000 MXN50.17780 CHF
2000 MXN100.35560 CHF
5000 MXN250.88900 CHF
10000 MXN501.77800 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mexican Peso
1 CHF19.92910 MXN
5 CHF99.64550 MXN
10 CHF199.29100 MXN
20 CHF398.58200 MXN
50 CHF996.45500 MXN
100 CHF1992.91000 MXN
250 CHF4982.27500 MXN
500 CHF9964.55000 MXN
1000 CHF19929.10000 MXN
2000 CHF39858.20000 MXN
5000 CHF99645.50000 MXN
10000 CHF199291.00000 MXN