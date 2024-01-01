Mexican pesos to Indian rupees today

Convert MXN to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
4,946.75 inr

1.000 MXN = 4.947 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3091.4761.6650.96618.256
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6511.7271.9471.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0891.3581.5320.88916.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 MXN4.94675 INR
5 MXN24.73375 INR
10 MXN49.46750 INR
20 MXN98.93500 INR
50 MXN247.33750 INR
100 MXN494.67500 INR
250 MXN1,236.68750 INR
500 MXN2,473.37500 INR
1000 MXN4,946.75000 INR
2000 MXN9,893.50000 INR
5000 MXN24,733.75000 INR
10000 MXN49,467.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 INR0.20215 MXN
5 INR1.01077 MXN
10 INR2.02153 MXN
20 INR4.04306 MXN
50 INR10.10765 MXN
100 INR20.21530 MXN
250 INR50.53825 MXN
500 INR101.07650 MXN
1000 INR202.15300 MXN
2000 INR404.30600 MXN
5000 INR1,010.76500 MXN
10000 INR2,021.53000 MXN