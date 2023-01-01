50 Indian rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert INR to MXN at the real exchange rate

50 inr
10.32 mxn

1.00000 INR = 0.20631 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370.918753.672550.8007051.52872851.3422
1 CAD0.72992710.6706112.680690.5844561.11584208.0290.979708
1 EUR1.088451.4911813.997390.871451.66392310.2081.46092
1 AED0.272290.3730380.25016310.2180240.41625177.60280.365468

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 INR0.20631 MXN
5 INR1.03155 MXN
10 INR2.06311 MXN
20 INR4.12622 MXN
50 INR10.31555 MXN
100 INR20.63110 MXN
250 INR51.57775 MXN
500 INR103.15550 MXN
1000 INR206.31100 MXN
2000 INR412.62200 MXN
5000 INR1031.55500 MXN
10000 INR2063.11000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 MXN4.84705 INR
5 MXN24.23525 INR
10 MXN48.47050 INR
20 MXN96.94100 INR
50 MXN242.35250 INR
100 MXN484.70500 INR
250 MXN1211.76250 INR
500 MXN2423.52500 INR
1000 MXN4847.05000 INR
2000 MXN9694.10000 INR
5000 MXN24235.25000 INR
10000 MXN48470.50000 INR