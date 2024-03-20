Hong Kong dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert HKD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,137.37 mxn

1.000 HKD = 2.137 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.195
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15611.7091.9461.1711.723105.816
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mexican Peso
100 HKD213.73700 MXN
200 HKD427.47400 MXN
300 HKD641.21100 MXN
500 HKD1,068.68500 MXN
1000 HKD2,137.37000 MXN
2000 HKD4,274.74000 MXN
2500 HKD5,343.42500 MXN
3000 HKD6,412.11000 MXN
4000 HKD8,549.48000 MXN
5000 HKD10,686.85000 MXN
10000 HKD21,373.70000 MXN
20000 HKD42,747.40000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MXN0.46786 HKD
5 MXN2.33932 HKD
10 MXN4.67864 HKD
20 MXN9.35728 HKD
50 MXN23.39320 HKD
100 MXN46.78640 HKD
250 MXN116.96600 HKD
500 MXN233.93200 HKD
1000 MXN467.86400 HKD
2000 MXN935.72800 HKD
5000 MXN2,339.32000 HKD
10000 MXN4,678.64000 HKD