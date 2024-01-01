Maldivian rufiyaas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MVR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
5,446.93 btn

MVR1.000 MVR = Nu.5.447 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
MVR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 MVR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51645.5164
Low5.43195.4037
Average5.46415.4659
Change-1.10%0.80%
1 MVR to BTN stats

The performance of MVR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5164 and a 30 day low of 5.4319. This means the 30 day average was 5.4641. The change for MVR to BTN was -1.10.

The performance of MVR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5164 and a 90 day low of 5.4037. This means the 90 day average was 5.4659. The change for MVR to BTN was 0.80.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.44693 BTN
5 MVR27.23465 BTN
10 MVR54.46930 BTN
20 MVR108.93860 BTN
50 MVR272.34650 BTN
100 MVR544.69300 BTN
250 MVR1,361.73250 BTN
500 MVR2,723.46500 BTN
1000 MVR5,446.93000 BTN
2000 MVR10,893.86000 BTN
5000 MVR27,234.65000 BTN
10000 MVR54,469.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18359 MVR
5 BTN0.91795 MVR
10 BTN1.83590 MVR
20 BTN3.67180 MVR
50 BTN9.17950 MVR
100 BTN18.35900 MVR
250 BTN45.89750 MVR
500 BTN91.79500 MVR
1000 BTN183.59000 MVR
2000 BTN367.18000 MVR
5000 BTN917.95000 MVR
10000 BTN1,835.90000 MVR