Maldivian rufiyaa to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 5.447 today, reflecting a -0.732% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.790% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 5.521 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 5.438 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.414% increase in value.