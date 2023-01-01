250 Maldivian rufiyaas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MVR to BTN at the real exchange rate

250 mvr
1347.58 btn

1.00000 MVR = 5.39033 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.39033 BTN
5 MVR26.95165 BTN
10 MVR53.90330 BTN
20 MVR107.80660 BTN
50 MVR269.51650 BTN
100 MVR539.03300 BTN
250 MVR1347.58250 BTN
500 MVR2695.16500 BTN
1000 MVR5390.33000 BTN
2000 MVR10780.66000 BTN
5000 MVR26951.65000 BTN
10000 MVR53903.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18552 MVR
5 BTN0.92758 MVR
10 BTN1.85517 MVR
20 BTN3.71034 MVR
50 BTN9.27585 MVR
100 BTN18.55170 MVR
250 BTN46.37925 MVR
500 BTN92.75850 MVR
1000 BTN185.51700 MVR
2000 BTN371.03400 MVR
5000 BTN927.58500 MVR
10000 BTN1855.17000 MVR