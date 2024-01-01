Maldivian rufiyaas to Czech korunas today

Convert MVR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
1,476.27 czk

MVR1.000 MVR = Kč1.476 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
MVR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 MVR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.52611.5451
Low1.45261.4526
Average1.48431.5074
Change-3.25%0.54%
1 MVR to CZK stats

The performance of MVR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5261 and a 30 day low of 1.4526. This means the 30 day average was 1.4843. The change for MVR to CZK was -3.25.

The performance of MVR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5451 and a 90 day low of 1.4526. This means the 90 day average was 1.5074. The change for MVR to CZK was 0.54.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MVR1.47627 CZK
5 MVR7.38135 CZK
10 MVR14.76270 CZK
20 MVR29.52540 CZK
50 MVR73.81350 CZK
100 MVR147.62700 CZK
250 MVR369.06750 CZK
500 MVR738.13500 CZK
1000 MVR1,476.27000 CZK
2000 MVR2,952.54000 CZK
5000 MVR7,381.35000 CZK
10000 MVR14,762.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CZK0.67738 MVR
5 CZK3.38692 MVR
10 CZK6.77384 MVR
20 CZK13.54768 MVR
50 CZK33.86920 MVR
100 CZK67.73840 MVR
250 CZK169.34600 MVR
500 CZK338.69200 MVR
1000 CZK677.38400 MVR
2000 CZK1,354.76800 MVR
5000 CZK3,386.92000 MVR
10000 CZK6,773.84000 MVR