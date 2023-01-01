50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Czech korunas

Convert MVR to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
72.15 czk

1.00000 MVR = 1.44300 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MVR1.44300 CZK
5 MVR7.21500 CZK
10 MVR14.43000 CZK
20 MVR28.86000 CZK
50 MVR72.15000 CZK
100 MVR144.30000 CZK
250 MVR360.75000 CZK
500 MVR721.50000 CZK
1000 MVR1443.00000 CZK
2000 MVR2886.00000 CZK
5000 MVR7215.00000 CZK
10000 MVR14430.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CZK0.69300 MVR
5 CZK3.46500 MVR
10 CZK6.92999 MVR
20 CZK13.85998 MVR
50 CZK34.64995 MVR
100 CZK69.29990 MVR
250 CZK173.24975 MVR
500 CZK346.49950 MVR
1000 CZK692.99900 MVR
2000 CZK1385.99800 MVR
5000 CZK3464.99500 MVR
10000 CZK6929.99000 MVR