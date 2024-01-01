Maldivian rufiyaas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MVR to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
238.42 aed

MVR1.000 MVR = د.إ0.2384 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 MVR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24160.2418
Low0.23820.2380
Average0.23930.2400
Change-1.30%0.10%
1 MVR to AED stats

The performance of MVR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2416 and a 30 day low of 0.2382. This means the 30 day average was 0.2393. The change for MVR to AED was -1.30.

The performance of MVR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2418 and a 90 day low of 0.2380. This means the 90 day average was 0.2400. The change for MVR to AED was 0.10.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MVR0.23842 AED
5 MVR1.19210 AED
10 MVR2.38419 AED
20 MVR4.76838 AED
50 MVR11.92095 AED
100 MVR23.84190 AED
250 MVR59.60475 AED
500 MVR119.20950 AED
1000 MVR238.41900 AED
2000 MVR476.83800 AED
5000 MVR1,192.09500 AED
10000 MVR2,384.19000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AED4.19429 MVR
5 AED20.97145 MVR
10 AED41.94290 MVR
20 AED83.88580 MVR
50 AED209.71450 MVR
100 AED419.42900 MVR
250 AED1,048.57250 MVR
500 AED2,097.14500 MVR
1000 AED4,194.29000 MVR
2000 AED8,388.58000 MVR
5000 AED20,971.45000 MVR
10000 AED41,942.90000 MVR