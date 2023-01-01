1 Maldivian rufiyaa to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MVR to AED at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
0.24 aed

1.00000 MVR = 0.23754 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MVR0.23754 AED
5 MVR1.18771 AED
10 MVR2.37542 AED
20 MVR4.75084 AED
50 MVR11.87710 AED
100 MVR23.75420 AED
250 MVR59.38550 AED
500 MVR118.77100 AED
1000 MVR237.54200 AED
2000 MVR475.08400 AED
5000 MVR1187.71000 AED
10000 MVR2375.42000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AED4.20978 MVR
5 AED21.04890 MVR
10 AED42.09780 MVR
20 AED84.19560 MVR
50 AED210.48900 MVR
100 AED420.97800 MVR
250 AED1052.44500 MVR
500 AED2104.89000 MVR
1000 AED4209.78000 MVR
2000 AED8419.56000 MVR
5000 AED21048.90000 MVR
10000 AED42097.80000 MVR