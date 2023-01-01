10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert AED to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
42,096.70 mvr

1.00000 AED = 4.20967 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AED4.20967 MVR
5 AED21.04835 MVR
10 AED42.09670 MVR
20 AED84.19340 MVR
50 AED210.48350 MVR
100 AED420.96700 MVR
250 AED1052.41750 MVR
500 AED2104.83500 MVR
1000 AED4209.67000 MVR
2000 AED8419.34000 MVR
5000 AED21048.35000 MVR
10000 AED42096.70000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MVR0.23755 AED
5 MVR1.18775 AED
10 MVR2.37549 AED
20 MVR4.75098 AED
50 MVR11.87745 AED
100 MVR23.75490 AED
250 MVR59.38725 AED
500 MVR118.77450 AED
1000 MVR237.54900 AED
2000 MVR475.09800 AED
5000 MVR1187.74500 AED
10000 MVR2375.49000 AED