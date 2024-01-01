Maldivian rufiyaas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert MVR to AED at the real exchange rate
MVR to AED conversion chart
1 MVR = 0.24046 AED
0
|1 MVR to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2416
|0.2416
|Low
|0.2378
|0.2378
|Average
|0.2393
|0.2395
|Change
|0.85%
|0.85%
|View full history
1 MVR to AED stats
The performance of MVR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2416 and a 30 day low of 0.2378. This means the 30 day average was 0.2393. The change for MVR to AED was 0.85.
The performance of MVR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2416 and a 90 day low of 0.2378. This means the 90 day average was 0.2395. The change for MVR to AED was 0.85.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 AED
|4.15878 MVR
|5 AED
|20.79390 MVR
|10 AED
|41.58780 MVR
|20 AED
|83.17560 MVR
|50 AED
|207.93900 MVR
|100 AED
|415.87800 MVR
|250 AED
|1,039.69500 MVR
|500 AED
|2,079.39000 MVR
|1000 AED
|4,158.78000 MVR
|2000 AED
|8,317.56000 MVR
|5000 AED
|20,793.90000 MVR
|10000 AED
|41,587.80000 MVR