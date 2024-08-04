Japanese yen to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
|1 JPY to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0251
|0.0251
|Low
|0.0227
|0.0227
|Average
|0.0236
|0.0234
|Change
|9.72%
|5.27%
1 JPY to AED stats
The performance of JPY to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0251 and a 30 day low of 0.0227. This means the 30 day average was 0.0236. The change for JPY to AED was 9.72.
The performance of JPY to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0251 and a 90 day low of 0.0227. This means the 90 day average was 0.0234. The change for JPY to AED was 5.27.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|100 JPY
|2.50665 AED
|1000 JPY
|25.06650 AED
|1500 JPY
|37.59975 AED
|2000 JPY
|50.13300 AED
|3000 JPY
|75.19950 AED
|5000 JPY
|125.33250 AED
|5400 JPY
|135.35910 AED
|10000 JPY
|250.66500 AED
|15000 JPY
|375.99750 AED
|20000 JPY
|501.33000 AED
|25000 JPY
|626.66250 AED
|30000 JPY
|751.99500 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Japanese Yen
|1 AED
|39.89380 JPY
|5 AED
|199.46900 JPY
|10 AED
|398.93800 JPY
|20 AED
|797.87600 JPY
|50 AED
|1,994.69000 JPY
|100 AED
|3,989.38000 JPY
|250 AED
|9,973.45000 JPY
|500 AED
|19,946.90000 JPY
|1000 AED
|39,893.80000 JPY
|2000 AED
|79,787.60000 JPY
|5000 AED
|199,469.00000 JPY
|10000 AED
|398,938.00000 JPY