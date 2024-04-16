1 thousand Japanese yen to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert JPY to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
23.80 aed

1.000 JPY = 0.02380 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6241.4651.6540.96917.799
1 GBP1.17111.243103.7861.7151.9371.13520.844
1 USD0.9420.805183.5131.381.5580.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / United Arab Emirates Dirham
100 JPY2.37999 AED
1000 JPY23.79990 AED
1500 JPY35.69985 AED
2000 JPY47.59980 AED
3000 JPY71.39970 AED
5000 JPY118.99950 AED
5400 JPY128.51946 AED
10000 JPY237.99900 AED
15000 JPY356.99850 AED
20000 JPY475.99800 AED
25000 JPY594.99750 AED
30000 JPY713.99700 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Japanese Yen
1 AED42.01690 JPY
5 AED210.08450 JPY
10 AED420.16900 JPY
20 AED840.33800 JPY
50 AED2,100.84500 JPY
100 AED4,201.69000 JPY
250 AED10,504.22500 JPY
500 AED21,008.45000 JPY
1000 AED42,016.90000 JPY
2000 AED84,033.80000 JPY
5000 AED210,084.50000 JPY
10000 AED420,169.00000 JPY