Swedish kronor to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SEK to AED at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = د.إ0.3335 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 SEK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34820.3643
Low0.33350.3335
Average0.34090.3517
Change-4.24%-7.56%
View full history

1 SEK to AED stats

The performance of SEK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3482 and a 30 day low of 0.3335. This means the 30 day average was 0.3409. The change for SEK to AED was -4.24.

The performance of SEK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3643 and a 90 day low of 0.3335. This means the 90 day average was 0.3517. The change for SEK to AED was -7.56.

Track market ratesView SEK to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05584.4391.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0581.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8191.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SEK0.33347 AED
5 SEK1.66735 AED
10 SEK3.33470 AED
20 SEK6.66940 AED
50 SEK16.67350 AED
100 SEK33.34700 AED
250 SEK83.36750 AED
500 SEK166.73500 AED
1000 SEK333.47000 AED
2000 SEK666.94000 AED
5000 SEK1,667.35000 AED
10000 SEK3,334.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 AED2.99877 SEK
5 AED14.99385 SEK
10 AED29.98770 SEK
20 AED59.97540 SEK
50 AED149.93850 SEK
100 AED299.87700 SEK
250 AED749.69250 SEK
500 AED1,499.38500 SEK
1000 AED2,998.77000 SEK
2000 AED5,997.54000 SEK
5000 AED14,993.85000 SEK
10000 AED29,987.70000 SEK