500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

Convert AED to SEK at the real exchange rate

500 aed
1,490.37 sek

1.00000 AED = 2.98073 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:39 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.056487.86531.435331.647920.9628518.4238
1GBP1.1538711.2189101.3811.656121.901411.11121.2579
1USD0.94660.820412183.17431.35871.559940.9114517.4402
1INR0.01138110.009863770.01202310.01633560.01875510.01095830.209683

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 AED2.98073 SEK
5 AED14.90365 SEK
10 AED29.80730 SEK
20 AED59.61460 SEK
50 AED149.03650 SEK
100 AED298.07300 SEK
250 AED745.18250 SEK
500 AED1490.36500 SEK
1000 AED2980.73000 SEK
2000 AED5961.46000 SEK
5000 AED14903.65000 SEK
10000 AED29807.30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SEK0.33549 AED
5 SEK1.67744 AED
10 SEK3.35489 AED
20 SEK6.70978 AED
50 SEK16.77445 AED
100 SEK33.54890 AED
250 SEK83.87225 AED
500 SEK167.74450 AED
1000 SEK335.48900 AED
2000 SEK670.97800 AED
5000 SEK1677.44500 AED
10000 SEK3354.89000 AED