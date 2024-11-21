Singapore dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

S$1.000 SGD = د.إ2.735 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
SGD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 SGD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.79652.8684
Low2.72832.7283
Average2.76462.8047
Change-1.97%-3.12%
1 SGD to AED stats

The performance of SGD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7965 and a 30 day low of 2.7283. This means the 30 day average was 2.7646. The change for SGD to AED was -1.97.

The performance of SGD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8684 and a 90 day low of 2.7283. This means the 90 day average was 2.8047. The change for SGD to AED was -3.12.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2.73499 AED
5 SGD13.67495 AED
10 SGD27.34990 AED
20 SGD54.69980 AED
50 SGD136.74950 AED
100 SGD273.49900 AED
250 SGD683.74750 AED
500 SGD1,367.49500 AED
1000 SGD2,734.99000 AED
2000 SGD5,469.98000 AED
5000 SGD13,674.95000 AED
10000 SGD27,349.90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0.36563 SGD
5 AED1.82816 SGD
10 AED3.65633 SGD
20 AED7.31266 SGD
50 AED18.28165 SGD
100 AED36.56330 SGD
250 AED91.40825 SGD
500 AED182.81650 SGD
1000 AED365.63300 SGD
2000 AED731.26600 SGD
5000 AED1,828.16500 SGD
10000 AED3,656.33000 SGD