250 Singapore dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert SGD to AED at the real exchange rate
SGD to AED conversion chart
1 SGD = 2.73499 AED
0
|1 SGD to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.7965
|2.8684
|Low
|2.7283
|2.7283
|Average
|2.7646
|2.8047
|Change
|-1.97%
|-3.12%
|View full history
1 SGD to AED stats
The performance of SGD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7965 and a 30 day low of 2.7283. This means the 30 day average was 2.7646. The change for SGD to AED was -1.97.
The performance of SGD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8684 and a 90 day low of 2.7283. This means the 90 day average was 2.8047. The change for SGD to AED was -3.12.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 SGD
|2.73499 AED
|5 SGD
|13.67495 AED
|10 SGD
|27.34990 AED
|20 SGD
|54.69980 AED
|50 SGD
|136.74950 AED
|100 SGD
|273.49900 AED
|250 SGD
|683.74750 AED
|500 SGD
|1,367.49500 AED
|1000 SGD
|2,734.99000 AED
|2000 SGD
|5,469.98000 AED
|5000 SGD
|13,674.95000 AED
|10000 SGD
|27,349.90000 AED