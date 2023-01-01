5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

Convert AED to SGD at the real exchange rate

5000 aed
1863.66 sgd

1.00000 AED = 0.37273 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:41 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0564587.87821.435291.647870.9627518.4213
1GBP1.1536711.21895101.3951.656071.901341.1106921.2548
1USD0.946550.820378183.18251.35861.559820.911117.437
1INR0.01137940.009862390.012021810.01633280.01875180.0109530.209623

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0.37273 SGD
5 AED1.86366 SGD
10 AED3.72733 SGD
20 AED7.45466 SGD
50 AED18.63665 SGD
100 AED37.27330 SGD
250 AED93.18325 SGD
500 AED186.36650 SGD
1000 AED372.73300 SGD
2000 AED745.46600 SGD
5000 AED1863.66500 SGD
10000 AED3727.33000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2.68288 AED
5 SGD13.41440 AED
10 SGD26.82880 AED
20 SGD53.65760 AED
50 SGD134.14400 AED
100 SGD268.28800 AED
250 SGD670.72000 AED
500 SGD1341.44000 AED
1000 SGD2682.88000 AED
2000 SGD5365.76000 AED
5000 SGD13414.40000 AED
10000 SGD26828.80000 AED