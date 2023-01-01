20 Maldivian rufiyaas to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert MVR to AED at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 AED
|4.20909 MVR
|5 AED
|21.04545 MVR
|10 AED
|42.09090 MVR
|20 AED
|84.18180 MVR
|50 AED
|210.45450 MVR
|100 AED
|420.90900 MVR
|250 AED
|1052.27250 MVR
|500 AED
|2104.54500 MVR
|1000 AED
|4209.09000 MVR
|2000 AED
|8418.18000 MVR
|5000 AED
|21045.45000 MVR
|10000 AED
|42090.90000 MVR