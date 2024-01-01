Maldivian rufiyaas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MVR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
693.92 nok

MVR1.000 MVR = kr0.6939 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
MVR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 MVR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.72100.7251
Low0.67910.6791
Average0.69510.7000
Change-3.75%1.23%
1 MVR to NOK stats

The performance of MVR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7210 and a 30 day low of 0.6791. This means the 30 day average was 0.6951. The change for MVR to NOK was -3.75.

The performance of MVR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7251 and a 90 day low of 0.6791. This means the 90 day average was 0.7000. The change for MVR to NOK was 1.23.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Norwegian Krone
1 MVR0.69392 NOK
5 MVR3.46959 NOK
10 MVR6.93918 NOK
20 MVR13.87836 NOK
50 MVR34.69590 NOK
100 MVR69.39180 NOK
250 MVR173.47950 NOK
500 MVR346.95900 NOK
1000 MVR693.91800 NOK
2000 MVR1,387.83600 NOK
5000 MVR3,469.59000 NOK
10000 MVR6,939.18000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NOK1.44109 MVR
5 NOK7.20545 MVR
10 NOK14.41090 MVR
20 NOK28.82180 MVR
50 NOK72.05450 MVR
100 NOK144.10900 MVR
250 NOK360.27250 MVR
500 NOK720.54500 MVR
1000 NOK1,441.09000 MVR
2000 NOK2,882.18000 MVR
5000 NOK7,205.45000 MVR
10000 NOK14,410.90000 MVR