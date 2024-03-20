Israeli new sheqels to Norwegian kroner today

Convert ILS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
2,898.95 nok

1.000 ILS = 2.899 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.217
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2411.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1181.3491.5190.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Norwegian Krone
1 ILS2.89895 NOK
5 ILS14.49475 NOK
10 ILS28.98950 NOK
20 ILS57.97900 NOK
50 ILS144.94750 NOK
100 ILS289.89500 NOK
250 ILS724.73750 NOK
500 ILS1,449.47500 NOK
1000 ILS2,898.95000 NOK
2000 ILS5,797.90000 NOK
5000 ILS14,494.75000 NOK
10000 ILS28,989.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NOK0.34495 ILS
5 NOK1.72476 ILS
10 NOK3.44952 ILS
20 NOK6.89904 ILS
50 NOK17.24760 ILS
100 NOK34.49520 ILS
250 NOK86.23800 ILS
500 NOK172.47600 ILS
1000 NOK344.95200 ILS
2000 NOK689.90400 ILS
5000 NOK1,724.76000 ILS
10000 NOK3,449.52000 ILS