Maldivian rufiyaas to Swedish kronor today

Convert MVR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
669.19 sek

MVR1.000 MVR = kr0.6692 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
MVR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 MVR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69670.7118
Low0.65920.6592
Average0.67530.6866
Change-3.94%-0.68%
1 MVR to SEK stats

The performance of MVR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6967 and a 30 day low of 0.6592. This means the 30 day average was 0.6753. The change for MVR to SEK was -3.94.

The performance of MVR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7118 and a 90 day low of 0.6592. This means the 90 day average was 0.6866. The change for MVR to SEK was -0.68.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swedish Krona
1 MVR0.66919 SEK
5 MVR3.34593 SEK
10 MVR6.69185 SEK
20 MVR13.38370 SEK
50 MVR33.45925 SEK
100 MVR66.91850 SEK
250 MVR167.29625 SEK
500 MVR334.59250 SEK
1000 MVR669.18500 SEK
2000 MVR1,338.37000 SEK
5000 MVR3,345.92500 SEK
10000 MVR6,691.85000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SEK1.49435 MVR
5 SEK7.47175 MVR
10 SEK14.94350 MVR
20 SEK29.88700 MVR
50 SEK74.71750 MVR
100 SEK149.43500 MVR
250 SEK373.58750 MVR
500 SEK747.17500 MVR
1000 SEK1,494.35000 MVR
2000 SEK2,988.70000 MVR
5000 SEK7,471.75000 MVR
10000 SEK14,943.50000 MVR