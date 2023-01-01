500 Swedish kronor to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SEK to MVR at the real exchange rate

500 sek
739.91 mvr

1.00000 SEK = 1.47981 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SEK1.47981 MVR
5 SEK7.39905 MVR
10 SEK14.79810 MVR
20 SEK29.59620 MVR
50 SEK73.99050 MVR
100 SEK147.98100 MVR
250 SEK369.95250 MVR
500 SEK739.90500 MVR
1000 SEK1479.81000 MVR
2000 SEK2959.62000 MVR
5000 SEK7399.05000 MVR
10000 SEK14798.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swedish Krona
1 MVR0.67576 SEK
5 MVR3.37881 SEK
10 MVR6.75763 SEK
20 MVR13.51526 SEK
50 MVR33.78815 SEK
100 MVR67.57630 SEK
250 MVR168.94075 SEK
500 MVR337.88150 SEK
1000 MVR675.76300 SEK
2000 MVR1351.52600 SEK
5000 MVR3378.81500 SEK
10000 MVR6757.63000 SEK