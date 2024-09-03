Swedish krona to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 1.494 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.531% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 1.518 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.474 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.234% decrease in value.