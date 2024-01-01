Maldivian rufiyaas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MVR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
242,000 ugx

MVR1.000 MVR = Ush242.0 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 MVR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High244.9150248.9080
Low240.9470239.4820
Average242.4756243.1887
Change-1.10%-1.82%
1 MVR to UGX stats

The performance of MVR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 244.9150 and a 30 day low of 240.9470. This means the 30 day average was 242.4756. The change for MVR to UGX was -1.10.

The performance of MVR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 248.9080 and a 90 day low of 239.4820. This means the 90 day average was 243.1887. The change for MVR to UGX was -1.82.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ugandan Shilling
1 MVR242.00000 UGX
5 MVR1,210.00000 UGX
10 MVR2,420.00000 UGX
20 MVR4,840.00000 UGX
50 MVR12,100.00000 UGX
100 MVR24,200.00000 UGX
250 MVR60,500.00000 UGX
500 MVR121,000.00000 UGX
1000 MVR242,000.00000 UGX
2000 MVR484,000.00000 UGX
5000 MVR1,210,000.00000 UGX
10000 MVR2,420,000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UGX0.00413 MVR
5 UGX0.02066 MVR
10 UGX0.04132 MVR
20 UGX0.08264 MVR
50 UGX0.20661 MVR
100 UGX0.41322 MVR
250 UGX1.03306 MVR
500 UGX2.06612 MVR
1000 UGX4.13223 MVR
2000 UGX8.26446 MVR
5000 UGX20.66115 MVR
10000 UGX41.32230 MVR