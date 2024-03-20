Australian dollars to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 aud
2,532,690 ugx

1.000 AUD = 2,533 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 AUD2,532.69000 UGX
5 AUD12,663.45000 UGX
10 AUD25,326.90000 UGX
20 AUD50,653.80000 UGX
50 AUD126,634.50000 UGX
100 AUD253,269.00000 UGX
250 AUD633,172.50000 UGX
500 AUD1,266,345.00000 UGX
1000 AUD2,532,690.00000 UGX
2000 AUD5,065,380.00000 UGX
5000 AUD12,663,450.00000 UGX
10000 AUD25,326,900.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 UGX0.00039 AUD
5 UGX0.00197 AUD
10 UGX0.00395 AUD
20 UGX0.00790 AUD
50 UGX0.01974 AUD
100 UGX0.03948 AUD
250 UGX0.09871 AUD
500 UGX0.19742 AUD
1000 UGX0.39484 AUD
2000 UGX0.78968 AUD
5000 UGX1.97419 AUD
10000 UGX3.94838 AUD