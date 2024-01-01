Indonesian rupiahs to Ugandan shillings today

Convert IDR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
246,747 ugx

1.000 IDR = 0.2467 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ugandan Shilling
1 IDR0.24675 UGX
5 IDR1.23374 UGX
10 IDR2.46747 UGX
20 IDR4.93494 UGX
50 IDR12.33735 UGX
100 IDR24.67470 UGX
250 IDR61.68675 UGX
500 IDR123.37350 UGX
1000 IDR246.74700 UGX
2000 IDR493.49400 UGX
5000 IDR1,233.73500 UGX
10000 IDR2,467.47000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UGX4.05273 IDR
5 UGX20.26365 IDR
10 UGX40.52730 IDR
20 UGX81.05460 IDR
50 UGX202.63650 IDR
100 UGX405.27300 IDR
250 UGX1,013.18250 IDR
500 UGX2,026.36500 IDR
1000 UGX4,052.73000 IDR
2000 UGX8,105.46000 IDR
5000 UGX20,263.65000 IDR
10000 UGX40,527.30000 IDR